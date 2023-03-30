Senior Connect
One dead after being flung out of car during crash in Columbus County; driver cited

Three people died in crashes over the course of the last several days.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been cited with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after allegedly driving into a ditch on N.C. 905 near Poley Bridge Church Road on Friday afternoon, March 24.

According to an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper, Henry Silvernail was driving south on N.C. 905 with two passengers at the time of the crash.

The vehicle then hit a ditch and began to overturn, ejecting Silvernail and the front-seat passenger. That passenger died as a result of the crash.

Law enforcement does not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

