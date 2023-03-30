NHCSO to host ‘Popcorn in the Park’ event, invites community to meet K-9 Bane
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will host “Popcorn in the Park” on Monday, April 3 at Long Leaf Park.
According to the release, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at park’s playground. Long Leaf Park is located at 1701 S College Road.
“Come meet members of the Park and C.A.P. Units and K-9 Bane,” the sheriff’s office stated in their announcement.
