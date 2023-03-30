NHC Planning Board looks at proposals for hundreds of homes, new Tractor Supply

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Planning Board will consider rezoning requests for hundreds of townhomes, a new Tractor Supply store and more at a meeting on Thursday, March 30.

One proposed development would put 10 single-family homes and 327 townhomes on 42 acres at 5741 Carolina Beach Road and on Shiloh Drive north of Manassas Drive. The request by James Yopp with River Road Construction LLC and Hoosier Daddy LLC asks for the land to be rezoned from lower-density residential (R-15) to moderate high-density residential (R-5).

The proposal also includes open space and an amenity center. Students living in the development would be assigned to Anderson Elementary and Ashely High along with Myrtle Grove or Murray middle schools depending on the part of the neighborhood.

The planning board last considered this application on March 2, and several people spoke against the request. The board then unanimously recommended denial of the petition. Staff found that the proposal was consistent with the county’s overall plan, the county manager recommended denial because of the amount of traffic on Carolina Beach Road.

A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road near Shiloh Drive (New Hanover County Planning Board)

Board members will also hold a public hearing on a request to rezone 11.5 acres at 3400 Castle Hayne Road from residential (R-20) to a conditional business zoning district (B-2) for a Tractor Supply store. The one-story building would include a 21,930 square-foot retail building, a 3,744 square-foot garden center and a 12,170 square-foot fenced outdoor display area.

According to the agenda documents, the R-20 zoning was set in 1974 before water and sewer services were available in the area. The request was submitted by David Long with Castle Hayne Development Group LLC on behalf of the property owner James Stone with Ashton & Avery, LLC.

A proposed Tractor Supply store in New Hanover County at Castle Hayne Road with markups by county staff. (New Hanover County Planning Board)

Developers are also looking to build a two-story 20,800 square-foot building with an underground stormwater system for unspecified office and retail purposes at 7620 Market Street. The request comes from Cindee Wolf with Design Solutions on behalf of the owner, Bayshore Estates, Inc. Bayshore Estates is also the company behind the nearby Bayshore Estates community.

They are hoping to rezone 2.74 acres from residential (R-15) to conditional business (B-2) to allow for the structure and remove the special highway overlay district (SHOD) from the property. SHOD requires larger setbacks than the developers would prefer, and they have agreed to comply with other SHOD requirements if the rezoning is passed by county commissioners.

A proposal for a two-story retail and office building at 7620 Market Street in New Hanover County with staff markups. (New Hanover County Planning Board)

The full planning board agenda is available on the county commissioners’ website.

