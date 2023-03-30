Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Schools to host ‘Career, College, and Community Exploration Event’ Friday

Legion Stadium
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that their “Spring 2023 Career, College, and Community Exploration Event” will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

According to the announcement, the event is scheduled to take place in the parking lot of Legion Stadium, located at 2149 Carolina Beach Road.

“This event is specifically designed for 8th-12th grade students who want to explore various career paths, internships, and educational opportunities. The event aims to connect students with employers, college representatives, and community members, providing them with a unique opportunity to learn about different career fields and the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce,” stated the release from NHCS.

The event will also feature exhibits and simulators to allow students to gain hands-on experience in various fields. Organizers expect around 1,500 students from New Hanover County schools to attend.

