NCDHHS launches new behavioral health program for students

N.C. (WITN) - Earlier this month Governor Roy Cooper announced a comprehensive plan to invest one billion dollars in addressing the mental health crisis here in our state.

Now, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is releasing details on the North Carolina School Behavioral Health Action Plan.

The plan talks about a number of key points in terms of how this will impact schools, including telehealth programs for students in rural districts, increasing funding for nurses and social workers, training staff to better respond to behavioral issues, and helping schools and families connect with behavioral health partners in the area.

For Duplin County schools, they’ve already invested time and resources into making sure their students are supported.

“We here in Duplin County already have a good handle on that. We have our sheriff’s department that comes in to our schools every year that does training with us on violence. We have outside partners that come into our school through Tarheel Human Services that does therapy with our students. I think that we have worked hard to already establish relationships with our community,” Duplin County School counselor Lynne Smith said.

The NCDHHS says that more than half of those under 18 with mental health disorders don’t get the help that they need and more than half of the state’s counties do not have a child psychiatrist which is why telehealth services are a big part of the plan.

“Care is really limited especially in rural areas and so we are proposing to bring telebehavioral health to districts that really need it so when a young person experiences a behavioral health need, they have care,” NCDHHS Children and Family Senior Advisor Hanaleah Hoberman said.

In a 2021 study, the CDC determined almost 30% of students experience poor mental health and 4 in 10 students felt constantly sad or helpless and the NCDHHS says the number of students with depression or anxiety after the pandemic skyrocketed.

“Depression has been a big concern, increasing since the pandemic and we have seen a big increase in young people going to emergency departments because of a behavior health issue. What we hear from our teachers across the state is that their students have more behavioral health needs now than before,” Hoberman said.

The department says that the strategies in the plan are designed to increase access to behavioral health support, provide flexible resources to address local priorities and build partnerships with community providers to meet student needs.

The plan will also provide flexible funding to local school health advisory councils to support parents, school staff, and community members investing in behavioral health resources to meet local needs.

