Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man pleads guilty in connection to fatal 2020 shooting of 15-year-old

Deandre Nixon
Deandre Nixon(Wilmington police)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced Monday in connection to a 2020 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Carolina Beach Rd.

On Monday, March 27, Deandre Nixon pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and attempted discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation.

He was given a 21-38 month active sentence for involuntary manslaughter and assault charges with a second 21-38 month sentence on the attempted discharging a weapon charge. The second charge was suspended for two years of supervised probation with certain conditions, including electronic monitoring at the probation officer’s discretion.

According to the District Attorney’s office, a grey car with Trequan Crews inside pulled up to a red car on Carolina Beach Road near Matteo Drive on July 9, 2020. Two people in the grey car shot inside the other car with handguns. Driver Tyshaun Delts was injured, and 15-year-old passenger Ethon Douglas was killed by a shot to the head.

Back in Aug. 2022, Crews pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the same shooting.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years

Latest News

Bill to ban abortion in NC unless mother’s life is in danger introduced in state house
Bill to ban abortion in NC unless mother’s life is in danger introduced in state house
Highway patrol releases details on three recent deadly crashes
Charter school leader responds to allegations of discrimination related to grooming policy
Charter school leader responds to allegations of discrimination related to grooming policy
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater to sell tickets without online fees to sold out shows this Saturday
Classical Charter Schools of Leland
Charter school leader responds to allegations of discrimination related to grooming policy