Man pleads guilty in connection to fatal 2020 shooting of 15-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced Monday in connection to a 2020 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Carolina Beach Rd.

On Monday, March 27, Deandre Nixon pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and attempted discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation.

He was given a 21-38 month active sentence for involuntary manslaughter and assault charges with a second 21-38 month sentence on the attempted discharging a weapon charge. The second charge was suspended for two years of supervised probation with certain conditions, including electronic monitoring at the probation officer’s discretion.

According to the District Attorney’s office, a grey car with Trequan Crews inside pulled up to a red car on Carolina Beach Road near Matteo Drive on July 9, 2020. Two people in the grey car shot inside the other car with handguns. Driver Tyshaun Delts was injured, and 15-year-old passenger Ethon Douglas was killed by a shot to the head.

Back in Aug. 2022, Crews pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the same shooting.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.