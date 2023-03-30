Man convicted of second-degree murder and rape in New Hanover Co. court considered for parole

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man given a life sentence by the New Hanover County Superior Court for second-degree murder and second-degree rape in 1992 is being considered for parole as of Thursday, March 30.

Billy Gene Ellis is 58 years old and held at the Tabor Correctional Institution.

The NC Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission is responsible for paroling offenders sentenced under old guidelines before Oct. 1, 1994. The case is being investigated via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational program that is an agreement between the parole commission, NC Department of Public Safety’s Division of Prisons and the offender.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision,” states a notice from the commission.

