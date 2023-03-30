Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man convicted of second-degree murder and rape in New Hanover Co. court considered for parole

Billy Ellis
Billy Ellis(NC DPS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man given a life sentence by the New Hanover County Superior Court for second-degree murder and second-degree rape in 1992 is being considered for parole as of Thursday, March 30.

Billy Gene Ellis is 58 years old and held at the Tabor Correctional Institution.

The NC Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission is responsible for paroling offenders sentenced under old guidelines before Oct. 1, 1994. The case is being investigated via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational program that is an agreement between the parole commission, NC Department of Public Safety’s Division of Prisons and the offender.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision,” states a notice from the commission.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years

Latest News

Dr. Josalin Hunter, soon to be director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Coastal Horizons
Coastal Horizons brings on new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion
Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College...
Police: No active shooter situation at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo
Flare stacks can produce tall flames.
Natural gas smell, tall flame may be noticeable as crews perform routine maintenance