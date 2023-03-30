Lane of N.C. 87 closed near Tar Heel due to crash

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of N.C. 87 is closed as of this time near Tar Heel.

Per the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the closure in the westbound lane near the Cumberland County line and Tobermory Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has shared the following detour instructions to avoid the area:

“Turn left onto Bladen Union Church Rd.

Then left onto Pages Lake Rd until you reach the stop sign.

Then turn right onto Chicken Foot Rd.

Then right onto County Line Rd where you will follow out to Hwy 87.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.