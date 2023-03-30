Senior Connect
Lane of N.C. 87 closed near Tar Heel due to crash

A vehicle crash has caused the closure in the westbound lane near the county line.
A vehicle crash has caused the closure in the westbound lane near the county line.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of N.C. 87 is closed as of this time near Tar Heel.

Per the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the closure in the westbound lane near the Cumberland County line and Tobermory Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has shared the following detour instructions to avoid the area:

  • “Turn left onto Bladen Union Church Rd.
  • Then left onto Pages Lake Rd until you reach the stop sign.
  • Then turn right onto Chicken Foot Rd.
  • Then right onto County Line Rd where you will follow out to Hwy 87.”

