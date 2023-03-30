Senior Connect
Lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 closed for repair work

The westbound, right lane along I-140 will be closed to allow crews to repair bridge joints.
The westbound, right lane along I-140 will be closed to allow crews to repair bridge joints.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that one lane of Bobby Brown Bridge will be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 for repair work.

According to the announcement, the westbound, right lane along I-140 will be closed to allow crews to repair bridge joints.

