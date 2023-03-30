Lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 closed for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that one lane of Bobby Brown Bridge will be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 for repair work.

According to the announcement, the westbound, right lane along I-140 will be closed to allow crews to repair bridge joints.

LANE CLOSURE 🚧 the westbound right lane of the Bobby Brown Bridge (I-140) will be closed until 4p today while crews do repair the bridge joints.



Use caution and slow down❗ ❗ #Wilmington #NewHanoverCounty #NCDOT pic.twitter.com/rthnONMLK6 — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) March 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.