‘Hailey would pray we all find happiness:’ Father speaks after driver in deadly Christmas crash jailed

The man accused of hitting and killing a dancer during the Raleigh Christmas Parade was sent to jail on $250,000 bond Wednesday, months after the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.
Landen Glass (Source: WRAL)(WRAL)
By Chelsea Donovan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The man accused of hitting and killing a dancer during the Raleigh Christmas Parade was sent to jail on $250,000 bond Wednesday, months after the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.

Landen Glass was indicted last week on a charge of manslaughter.

In November, Glass was driving a pickup truck that was pulling a float in the Raleigh Christmas Parade when he lost control, leading to Brooks’ death.

Warrants show improper brakes caused the incident.

Attorney defends Landen Glass’ character

Family and friends gathered to support Glass, age 20, as he faced the judge Wednesday morning.

“What happened to Hailey Brooks was an absolute heartbreaking tragedy,” Roger Smith, his attorney, said. “We can’t imagine the pain and sadness her family and friends are experiencing. Maybe someday I can face the family, and maybe one day Landen can do that.”

Smith said Glass is more than sorry – he’s deeply distraught.

You can read the rest of this story at WRAL here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

