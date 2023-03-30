Senior Connect
Greenfield Lake to sell tickets without online fees at box office this Saturday

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, in Wilmington NC
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, in Wilmington NC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced Thursday that it will sell tickets at its box office on Saturday, April 1.

The tickets will lack online fees and be offered even for shows that were previously sold out.

The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park on 1941 Amphitheater Drive.

