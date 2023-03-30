Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rebound, next front carries marginal risk for severe storms

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a pleasant spring Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Under sunny skies and amid light easterly breezes, afternoon temperatures will rebound nicely off a chilly start: expect highs mainly in the upper 60s to locally lower 70s. As sunset ticks into the bottom of the 7 o’clock hour Thursday, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the sweet weather.

After a nice and slightly warmer Friday, your First Alert Forecast turns briefly unsettled with the approach and passage of a cold front Saturday. Watch for isolated showers and storms, especially inland and between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. While the storms themselves will carry a marginal risk for damaging gusts, you’ll want to note that Saturday will be blustery in any case with southwest winds possibly gusting near or over 40 mph at times.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast to look deeper into the new month.

