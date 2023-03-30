Farmers invited to “Bridging the Gap to Food Insecurity” event at Bladen Community College

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Men and Women United is inviting farmers to its “Bridging the Gap to Food Insecurity” event on Saturday, April 1 at Bladen Community College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The purpose of this event is to provide farmers with information on our Healthy Opportunities Pilot (HOP), Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), and Vacation Vittles programs. These programs purchase produce from local farmers and our goal is to share this information to provide extra streams of revenue for our local farmers. In addition to this information we will provide resources that aid farmers in navigating USDA programs,” said Men and Women United in a release.

Student-led programs will also be showcased, and youth program coordinators will be invited to join sessions on agriculture, advocacy and more.

Lunch will be provided, and you can sign up online.

