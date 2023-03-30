Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Farmers invited to “Bridging the Gap to Food Insecurity” event at Bladen Community College

(File photo)
(File photo)(WCAX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Men and Women United is inviting farmers to its “Bridging the Gap to Food Insecurity” event on Saturday, April 1 at Bladen Community College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The purpose of this event is to provide farmers with information on our Healthy Opportunities Pilot (HOP), Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), and Vacation Vittles programs. These programs purchase produce from local farmers and our goal is to share this information to provide extra streams of revenue for our local farmers. In addition to this information we will provide resources that aid farmers in navigating USDA programs,” said Men and Women United in a release.

Student-led programs will also be showcased, and youth program coordinators will be invited to join sessions on agriculture, advocacy and more.

Lunch will be provided, and you can sign up online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years

Latest News

(MGN)
Untied Way of the Cape Fear Area offering free online tax filing
Dr. Josalin Hunter, soon to be director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Coastal Horizons
Coastal Horizons brings on new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo
Legion Stadium
New Hanover Co. Schools to host ‘Career, College, and Community Exploration Event’ Friday