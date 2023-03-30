Coastal Horizons brings on new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons announced Thursday that it is hiring Josalin Hunter, Ph.D. as its director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Dr. Josalin Hunter is a tenured professor at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the College of Health and Human Services, School of Social Work, where she has served as Lead Faculty Mentor for the Interdisciplinary Minority Student Research Group, and Developer and Lead Facilitator of the Inclusive Mentorship Community of Practice. She also operates a private practice, Journey to Healing, PLLC, and previously served as a LCWSA therapist at Wilmington Health Access for Teens of Coastal Horizons,” Coastal Horizons said in the announcement.

She will begin part-time in June and will join management full-time on July 5, working to lead efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the organization and community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Josalin Hunter as Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Her experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build upon Coastal Horizons’ strong foundation of providing quality, compassionate care to those in need. We are confident her leadership will help us to better serve our clients and communities, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have on our organization,” said President and CEO of Coastal Horizons Margaret Weller-Stargell.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.