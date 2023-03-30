Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Charter school leader responds to allegations of discrimination related to grooming policy

Classical Charter Schools of Leland
Classical Charter Schools of Leland(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The founder of The Roger Bacon Academy, the organization that manages Classical Charter Schools, stands by the school’s grooming standards for its students.

The Classical Charter Schools’ 2022-2023 handbook says, for boys: “Hair must be neatly trimmed and off the collar, above the eyebrows, not below the top of the ears or eyebrows, and not an excessive height. Distracting, extreme, radical, or faddish haircuts, hairstyles, and colors are not allowed.”

Ashley Lomboy’s son Logan attends Classical Charter Schools of Leland. She was told Logan’s hair would need to be cut if she wanted him to continue attending the school. Lomboy says this would go against the family’s Native American heritage and religious beliefs.

READ MORE: Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds

The school relaxed enforcement of its grooming standards during the pandemic, and recently sent a letter to parents telling them that enforcement will resume at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

“It goes along with enforcing any standard,” said Baker Mitchell, founder of The Roger Bacon Academy. “We’re trying to teach self-discipline, we’re trying to teach self-reliance, self-control, and our ultimate objective is to have graduates that are that are self learners.”

Lomboy says Logan had been wearing his hair in a bun to school and was later told that was considered a fad.

“They noticed a whole group of white kids coming up with man buns,” said Mitchell. “That’s definitely a fad. There’s no question about that. Two years ago, you wouldn’t see a white kid in a man bun anywhere. Then, all of a sudden, you’ve got all these kids running around with man buns. So you say ‘Okay, that’s a fad.’”

Mitchell says allowing boys to have long hair could get in the way of their education.

“I think allowing them to do wild things with their dress and their hair and their clothing detracts from the real point that we’re trying to achieve.”

He says unless the board of trustees changes the grooming policy, he will enforce the standards in the handbook.

“I think as long as the handbook stands, it’s all I can speak to,” said Mitchell. “Certainly there are numerous other schools they can attend that don’t have that rule.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years

Latest News

Bill to ban abortion in NC unless mother’s life is in danger introduced in state house
Bill to ban abortion in NC unless mother’s life is in danger introduced in state house
Highway patrol releases details on three recent deadly crashes
Charter school leader responds to allegations of discrimination related to grooming policy
Charter school leader responds to allegations of discrimination related to grooming policy
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater to sell tickets without online fees to sold out shows this Saturday