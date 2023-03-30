Senior Connect
Cape Fear Literacy Council to host biggest fundraiser of the year

The CFLC's Luncheob for Literacy is Tuesday, April 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northside Church.
The annual Luncheon for Literacy will be held Tuesday, April 18 at Northside Church from 11:30...
The annual Luncheon for Literacy will be held Tuesday, April 18 at Northside Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m.(wect)
By Frances Weller
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Literacy Council, a local non-profit organization that helps adults learn how to read, will host its biggest event of the year. The annual Luncheon for Literacy is Tuesday, April 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northside Church.

“It is a fund- and awareness-raiser, focusing on the impact that the Literacy Council has in this community by helping adults transform their lives through the power of education,” said Yasmin Tomkinson, executive director of the Cape Fear Literacy Council. “The event will feature student testimonials and a special CFLC presentation of “The Hill We Climb,” written by poet Amanda Gorman.”

Tomkinson says Live Oak Bank will match up to $30,000 in donations. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Council’s literacy and language programs, keeping them free for students.

Renowned author Celia Rivenbark will be the keynote speaker. Jamir Jumoke will also speak at the luncheon in April. Jumoke is a former CFLC student. He has since earned his GED, graduated from UNCW, and now works at Coastal Horizons Center.

In New Hanover County, 15% of adults are at what is considered a level one literacy rate, which is the lowest, according to Tomkinson.

For more information about the luncheon, how to attend, or how to make a donation, click here.

