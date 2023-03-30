Senior Connect
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus Co. customers near Old Lake Road, Brunswick Co. line

All customers from Old Lake Road to the Columbus County and Brunswick County line are included...
All customers from Old Lake Road to the Columbus County and Brunswick County line are included in this advisory.(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory has been issued by Columbus County for customers in Water and Sewer District IV.

According to the announcement, all customers from Old Lake Road to the Brunswick County line are included in this advisory.

“Due to local contractors reversing the flow of water throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as cloudy water. Customers that experience problems with cloudy water will need to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns,” stated the release from the county. “Staff will be working diligently to monitor potential issues that may arise. It is recommended that water used for consumption after 2:00 AM on Friday, March 31, 2023, should be boiled for 24 hours.”

