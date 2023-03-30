Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bill seeks to help N.C. teachers with school supply costs

If ultimately passed, it would go into effect before the beginning of the new school year.
A bill looks to help North Carolina teachers with the cost of school supplies.
A bill looks to help North Carolina teachers with the cost of school supplies.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A bill has been introduced that seeks to help North Carolina’s teachers’ wallets when it comes to school supply costs.

There are several things children use in the classroom every day that their teachers buy out of pocket.

Related: Teachers, parents face pricey school supplies

According to the North Carolina Governor’s Office, teachers in the state spend on average more than $500 a year of their own money on school supplies for their classrooms.

Now, 13 state representatives, including three from Mecklenburg County, are backing a bill to give the state’s Department of Public Instruction more than $82.3 million annually to help with purchasing classroom supplies for teachers statewide.

While this could be a big help for educators if passed, in the meantime many still have to turn to other resources.

For Charlotte-area teachers, some can turn to places like Classroom Connection, which helps provide free supplies.

A spokesperson with the organization says this isn’t something that just affects teachers; one in two local students show up to school empty-handed when it comes to supplies.

While Classroom Connection tries to fulfill the need, it can’t help all educators. Teachers can only get in on the free supplies if over half of their students qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

The school supplies bill has only just been proposed and it has a long way to go before it can actually save N.C. teachers some money.

It is on the House’s calendar to be discussed on Thursday. If ultimately passed, it would go into effect before the beginning of the new school year.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College...
Police: No active shooter situation at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo
Crash
One killed after van rear-ends gas truck on N.C. 87 near Tar Heel
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Woman dies after head-on collision on U.S. 74 near Clarkton

Latest News

Masonboro Island
Emergency responders train in mass casualty exercise at Wrightsville Beach
The 9-10 year-old Phillies of Matthews Athletic and Recreation Association hold a team huddle...
NC state senators propose bill eliminating participation trophies from youth sports
Narcan nasal spray.
Law enforcement officials express concerns with FDA approval for over-the-counter Narcan
Sankofa Training & Wellness, which partnered with minority businesses to host the event, is a...
Intentional Collision event held to promote diversity in medical professions
Bill to ban abortion in NC unless mother’s life is in danger introduced in state house
Bill to ban abortion in NC unless mother’s life is in danger introduced in state house