Bill to ban abortion in NC unless mother’s life is in danger introduced in state house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A group of Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina House of Representatives have introduced a bill that would ban abortion in the state unless the mother’s life were to be in danger by carrying the pregnancy to term.

House Bill 533 passed its first reading in the house Wednesday and is now headed to committee.

“Every human life has value from the womb to the tomb, and I am thrilled to introduce this legislation that will defend the dignity and sanctity of every person. I will continue to promote a culture of life and ensure that every child, regardless of circumstance, is given the chance to flourish and thrive,” said Representative Ben Moss, one of the bill’s sponsors.

The bill would also create criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions and impose a $100,000 fine against those who have abortions at any point during a pregnancy.

Jillian Riley with Planned Parenthood says the proposed legislation goes too far.

“This bill shows the dangerous agenda of the anti-abortion movement to take control of another person’s body and force them to give birth,” Riley said.

Chelsea Croom with the Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center worries what could happen if someone who wants an abortion cannot legally get one.

“There are so many reasons that somebody would need to terminate a pregnancy,” said Croom. “It could be from a rape, it could be from many things. If we take away that safe access to one though, I mean, there are just so many things that could go wrong.”

Riley says politicians should stay out of the discussion.

“A person’s health, not the government, should guide important medical decisions at all stages of pregnancy,” said Riley.

Now it’s up to lawmakers in Raleigh to decide the role government will play in abortions across the state.

