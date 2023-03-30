Senior Connect
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo

Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach on June 22.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday, March 30 that two new nonstop routes are being added from Wilmington International Airport to Tampa International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport.

Additionally, the airline announced that it would increase its nonstop flights from ILM to Orlando International Airport from two flights a week to four flights every week.

Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach on June 22. Introductory one-way fares start at $29, which does not include a carry-on bag.

You can book flights on the Avelo website.

