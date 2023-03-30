Police: No active shooter situation at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College after the campus alerted students, staff and faculty of an active shooter situation on campus.

“We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation on the campus.”

Two armed and dangerous men were seen on campus wearing gray and black hoodies. The men were at large, according to the alert.

Police later said there was no active shooter but released no additional details.

