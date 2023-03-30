Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: No active shooter situation at Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem

Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College...
Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College after the campus alerted students, staff and faculty of an active shooter situation on campus.(WRAL)
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police on Thursday said there was no active shooter at Forsyth Technical Community College after the campus alerted students, staff and faculty of an active shooter situation on campus.

“We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation on the campus.”

Two armed and dangerous men were seen on campus wearing gray and black hoodies. The men were at large, according to the alert.

Police later said there was no active shooter but released no additional details.

You can read the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years

Latest News

Dr. Josalin Hunter, soon to be director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Coastal Horizons
Coastal Horizons brings on new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion
Flights to Tampa will begin on June 23, while Avelo will begin to offer flights to Palm Beach...
ILM to offer flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach via Avelo
Flare stacks can produce tall flames.
Natural gas smell, tall flame may be noticeable as crews perform routine maintenance
Legion Stadium
New Hanover Co. Schools to host ‘Career, College, and Community Exploration Event’ Friday