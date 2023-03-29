YWCA to honor Salome Taylor Trailblazer Award receipients at community health summit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YCWA of Lower Cape Fear has announced the awardees of the Salome Taylor Trailblazer Award, who will be honored at the organization’s Community Health Summit on Thursday, April 13 at the Warwick Center.

YWCA has partnered with UNCW College of Health & Human Services to present the summit, which will bring together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and advocates to discuss issues related to maternal health and access to healthcare.

During the Salome Taylor Luncheon, Dr. Virginia W. Adams, Ph.D., RN, FAAN and Dr. Philip Brown, MD, will be awarded for their work in helping to create equitable and inclusive communities in healthcare and more.

Adams became a nurse during the Civil Rights era and has been integral in obtaining support to secure funding to build UNCW’s first School of Nursing facility, having a career spanning forty years.

Brown established the Department of Health Equity & Human Experience as Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive with New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He has spoken out on food insecurity, housing, and other issues affecting marginalized and low-income residents.

The Health Summit features keynote speakers and panel discussions on a variety of topics, and is scheduled as follows:

Plenary I: Infant and Maternal Health Disparities

Session I: Eliminating Racial Disparities in Maternal and Infant Health

Session II: Repairing a Biased Healthcare System

The Salome Taylor Luncheon and Award Presentation

Keynote: Addressing the Black Maternal Health Crisis

Session III: Moving from Data to Policy and Health Access

Plenary II: How to Save Mothers of Color? A Call to Action

You can register for the summit online.

