WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is scheduled to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for their museum and education center on Wednesday, March 29.

According to their announcement, the grand opening event will take place at 2 p.m. at WPD Headquarters, located at 615 Bess St.

“For years WPD has collected artifacts. The items are currently stored in a room away from employees and the public. WPD wants to proudly display these items and tell the history of our agency and our service to our community,” wrote City Manager Anthony Caudle previously in a proposal for the museum.

