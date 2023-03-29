Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile

Sharod Jaquan Chapple
Sharod Jaquan Chapple(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Sharod Jaquan Chapple.

Per the release, Chapple was last seen at around 2:30 on March 28 in the 4900 block of Vineyard Lane. He was last seen wearing black and yellow Jordan shoes, black ripped jeans and a black t-shirt with purple writing on it.

Authorities believe that Chapple is traveling by foot. He is 5′5″ tall, 135 lbs. and has braces with blue rubber bands.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

