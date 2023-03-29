Vietnam War Veterans honored during ceremony on Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday marks 50 years since the start of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War. The day is also celebrated as National Vietnam War Veterans Memorial Day, which was created in 2017.

Among the “Welcome Home” ceremonies taking place across the country Wednesday was the celebration on the deck of the Battleship North Carolina.

Lower Cape Fear Life Care hosted the ceremony for veterans and their families as a way to thank them for their service.

Laura Long helped to organize the ceremony and says it’s important to let Vietnam vets know their service and sacrifice is appreciated.

“A lot of them have had, you know, a lot of negative thoughts about their time and we want to change that for them in any way that we can and let them know that, you know, we do appreciate them. We do respect what they did for this country,” said Long.

Nick Micale is a Vietnam veteran. He says the day is an important reminder of the sacrifices of others.

“It’s nice to be able to say thank you and to welcome these guys back home, guys and ladies, which they probably never received when they left the military or when they came back from overseas,” Micale said.

Organizers hope to make the celebration an annual tradition.

