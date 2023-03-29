Town of Burgaw to host clean-up community event for Earth Day

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that an Earth Day community clean-up event will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m.

“As part of the 2023 NC Spring Litter Sweep campaign, the Town of Burgaw will be having a Community Clean Up Day on Earth Day this year, April 22nd from 9am-11am. Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash around town,” the town stated in a Facebook post.

Those interested in participating are to meet at the Burgaw Town Hall, located at 109 N Walker St. Participants will be placed in groups and each group will tackle a different part of town.

The Plastic Ocean Project will supply volunteers with gloves, bags, safety vests and grabbers. Additionally, water will be provided to participants.

Those interested are asked to contact the Burgaw Town Hall at (910) 663-3441 for more information and to indicate plans to participate.

