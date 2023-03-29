Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Town of Burgaw to host clean-up community event for Earth Day

(KFVS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that an Earth Day community clean-up event will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m.

“As part of the 2023 NC Spring Litter Sweep campaign, the Town of Burgaw will be having a Community Clean Up Day on Earth Day this year, April 22nd from 9am-11am. Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash around town,” the town stated in a Facebook post.

Those interested in participating are to meet at the Burgaw Town Hall, located at 109 N Walker St. Participants will be placed in groups and each group will tackle a different part of town.

The Plastic Ocean Project will supply volunteers with gloves, bags, safety vests and grabbers. Additionally, water will be provided to participants.

Those interested are asked to contact the Burgaw Town Hall at (910) 663-3441 for more information and to indicate plans to participate.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

The building will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New NHC Government Center Complex to open Monday
Columbus County Schools has announced a career fair to be held on Saturday, April 1, at the...
Columbus County Schools to host career fair Saturday
The grand opening event will take place at 2 p.m. at WPD Headquarters, located at 615 Bess St.
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center
"WPD wants to proudly display these items and tell the history of our agency and our service to...
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center