Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

State House budget proposes more for infrastructure, double-digit raise for teachers

NC state legislature
NC state legislature
By The Associated Press and WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WITN) -North Carolina House Republicans have unveiled a two-year spending proposal that includes sizeable raises for teachers.

The budget calls for all state employees to get a 7.5% raise over the next two years and for teachers to receive an average 10.2% raise over both years of the proposed budget.

Wednesday’s unveiling of the House budget plan comes two weeks after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper offered his own proposal. His budget called for an 18% average pay hike for teachers.

GOP leaders had dismissed it as spending too much.

Cooper’s plan seeks much higher pay raises for teachers.

Speaker Tim Moore said a recession threat warrants a more conservative spending approach.

House budget committees will consider amendments Thursday.

House floor votes are expected next week. Senate Republicans will then advance their own spending plan.

The two chambers ultimately will negotiate a final plan to present to Cooper.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
(MGN)
Area sheriffs release statements after repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years

Latest News

Pistol purchase permit repealed.
Local officials and organizations react to repeal of pistol purchase permit law
Landen Glass (Source: WRAL)
‘Hailey would pray we all find happiness:’ Father speaks after driver in deadly Christmas crash jailed
The Behavioral Health Action plan follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement earlier this month...
NCDHHS launches new behavioral health program for students
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Mother speaks out after police officer shoots daughter in the stomach
Abortion Battle (gfx)
Bill prohibiting abortion after conception filed in NC House