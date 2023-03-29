Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s office gives instructions following repeal of pistol purchase permit law

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following a veto override by the North Carolina General Assembly of a bill to repeal pistol purchase permits, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying how purchases will work.

The bill is effective immediately, meaning that anyone looking to buy or transfer a handgun in NC can do so without applying to the sheriff for a permit.

Per the NHCSO, it won’t be refunding the $5 fee for any permits that were being processed when the law was repealed.

But the bill doesn’t affect concealed handgun permits, which still require an application to the sheriff’s office. Handgun purchases through a firearms dealer will still undergo a background check via the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Private handgun transfers do not require a NICS background check.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

Dark Horse Studios
Dark Horse Studios to host career day for NHC students
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Chemours Fayetteville Works Site
CFPUA sues DuPont and related companies to stop financial restructuring
Town of Burgaw to host clean-up community event for Earth Day