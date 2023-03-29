Sheriff’s office gives instructions following repeal of pistol purchase permit law

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following a veto override by the North Carolina General Assembly of a bill to repeal pistol purchase permits, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying how purchases will work.

The bill is effective immediately, meaning that anyone looking to buy or transfer a handgun in NC can do so without applying to the sheriff for a permit.

Per the NHCSO, it won’t be refunding the $5 fee for any permits that were being processed when the law was repealed.

But the bill doesn’t affect concealed handgun permits, which still require an application to the sheriff’s office. Handgun purchases through a firearms dealer will still undergo a background check via the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Private handgun transfers do not require a NICS background check.

