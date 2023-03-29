New NHC Government Center Complex to open Monday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced on Wednesday, March 29 that its new government center complex will open for business on Monday, April 3.

“Starting Monday, April 3, individuals needing to conduct business with New Hanover County Government will be able to utilize the newly constructed Government Center complex adjacent to the former facility at 230 Government Center Drive,” stated the county in their release.

Parking will be available in the lot immediately next to the building and signs will guide visitors to the lot and front entrance. Among other services, the customer service counter will allow residents to inquire about tax, development services, register of deeds satellite services and payments.

The building will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our goal during this process has been to create a facility that is customer-focused, meaning we want to make it easy to do business with the county,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “The repurposed Government Center complex we’ve called home for the last 20-plus years was serviceable for our needs, but it required individuals to seek out the specific department they were looking for in a sprawling building, which wasn’t always simple. This new space allows our customers to walk in and receive help immediately, simplifying their experience of working with New Hanover County.”

Only departments located within the current government center will move to this new facility. Through March 31, those with inquiries about such services will need to visit the current center.

“Additionally, the Register of Deeds satellite office located at the Government Center will not be able to accept paper recordings on March 31 due to the move, but electronic recordings will continue uninterrupted. Paper recordings can be made at the downtown Register of Deeds location at 320 Chestnut Street,” NHC added in its announcement.

For more information about the new government center, please visit the New Hanover County website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.