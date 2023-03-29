NCDOT looking for volunteers for Spring Litter Sweep

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT is looking for volunteers for the 2023 Spring Litter Sweep initiative from April 15-29 to help clean up the state’s roadways.

The litter sweep will have residents throughout North Carolina participate in local efforts to pick up litter. Maintenance crews will dedicate one week to collecting orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteers.

“North Carolina is a beautiful place to live, work and play” says David Harris, State Roadside Environmental engineer. “Keeping it that way, is only possible through the contribution and efforts of our amazing volunteers. Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors and help us keep North Carolina clean and green.”

Volunteers can request gloves, safety vests and bags from their local county maintenance office during the sweep, and anyone wanting to volunteer should contact their local litter management coordinator.

You can visit the Litter Sweep webpage for more information.

