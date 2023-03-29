NC Works hosting career fair for job seekers for multiple employers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks and Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are hosting a career fair to connect potential employees with local businesses like Wave Connect, The New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office, The United States Army, Blue Max Trucking, The Charles Lea Center, SAS Retail Services, and Hire Quest Direct.

The fair will be held on April 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with recruitment open for occupations such as CDL dump truck drivers, retail merchandisers, account managers, customer service representatives, deputy sheriffs, community outreach specialists, general laborers and more.

Job seekers can contact the NCWorks Career Center for any assistance with resumes, interviewing and learning about career training opportunities by email or calling 910-251-5777.

Any opportunities at the fair can be applied to at their website here. Anyone seeking more information about the fair can contact Program Manager Rhonda Royster at her email or her number 910-395-4553.

