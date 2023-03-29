Senior Connect
More materials now recyclable in New Hanover County

New materials are now recyclable in New Hanover County
New materials are now recyclable in New Hanover County(New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Recycling and Solid Waste is partnering with the Foodservice Packaging Institute to let residents recycle several new materials as of Wednesday, March 29.

Some of the new materials include paper-based to-go cups used at restaurants and coffee shops, along with cartons used to hold juice, milk, broths and other liquids.

No. 5 plastic containers can also now be recycled, which are commonly used in shampoo, soap, takeout food containers and tubs for yogurt or sour cream. You can identify these plastics with the small recycling triangle logo with a “5″ in the middle. Spiral-wound containers such as tubes for stacked potato chips or unbaked dough can also be recycled.

Residents are asked to empty and lightly rinse any materials put into recycling.

These materials can be collected via Wilmington’s recycling program, one of the county’s drop-off locations, or via Kure and Carolina Beaches’ recycling programs. A full list of recyclable materials is available on the county website.

