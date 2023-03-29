Mint Hill man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County man scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket recently.

Charles Stewart won $2 million on a $20 ticket that he bought at Earp’s Express in Mint Hill.

Stewart claimed his prize Tuesday, and chose to take home a lump sum of $1.2 million, before tax withholdings.

He played the 100X The Cash game, which launched in December, and has five $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Two of the top prizes remain, with six of the smaller prizes still not yet claimed.

