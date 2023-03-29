Senior Connect
Mint Hill man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

The man bought his winning ticket at Earp’s Express on Brighton Park Drive.
The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022.
The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County man scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket recently.

Charles Stewart won $2 million on a $20 ticket that he bought at Earp’s Express in Mint Hill.

Stewart claimed his prize Tuesday, and chose to take home a lump sum of $1.2 million, before tax withholdings.

He played the 100X The Cash game, which launched in December, and has five $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Two of the top prizes remain, with six of the smaller prizes still not yet claimed.

