Mass casualty exercise scheduled for Masonboro Island area

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town of Wrightsville Beach Public Safety personnel will participate in a multi-agency mass casualty exercise involving multiple surface vessels and people in the water in Masonboro Channel and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) in the vicinity of Masonboro Island on Thursday, March 30.

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce a Safety Zone from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

“Local residents can expect an increase in public safety vehicles on the island and low-flying helicopters. This joint nighttime training exercise includes personnel from Fire, Law Enforcement, and the US Coast Guard,” a Town of Wrightsville Beach Facebook post states. “The waterway closure is scheduled to last no more than two hours. No vessels will be allowed to transit this area until the exercise is completed. A Coast Guard patrol will be present and can be reached on VHF-FM channel 16 (156.8 MHz).”

Anyone with questions can contact Chief Haraway with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department at 910-256-7920 or jharaway@towb.org. You also can contact the N.C. Waterways Management Division at ncmarineevents@uscg.mil or contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3882.

