Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mass casualty exercise scheduled for Masonboro Island area

Masonboro Island
Masonboro Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town of Wrightsville Beach Public Safety personnel will participate in a multi-agency mass casualty exercise involving multiple surface vessels and people in the water in Masonboro Channel and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) in the vicinity of Masonboro Island on Thursday, March 30.

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce a Safety Zone from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

“Local residents can expect an increase in public safety vehicles on the island and low-flying helicopters. This joint nighttime training exercise includes personnel from Fire, Law Enforcement, and the US Coast Guard,” a Town of Wrightsville Beach Facebook post states. “The waterway closure is scheduled to last no more than two hours. No vessels will be allowed to transit this area until the exercise is completed. A Coast Guard patrol will be present and can be reached on VHF-FM channel 16 (156.8 MHz).”

Anyone with questions can contact Chief Haraway with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department at 910-256-7920 or jharaway@towb.org. You also can contact the N.C. Waterways Management Division at ncmarineevents@uscg.mil or contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3882.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant to test sirens on April 12
Orton is conducting a series of controlled burns to maintain the longleaf pine habitat.
See smoke? Orton to conduct controlled burn today
The grand opening event will take place at 2 p.m. at WPD Headquarters, located at 615 Bess St.
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center
"WPD wants to proudly display these items and tell the history of our agency and our service to...
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center