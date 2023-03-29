Man faces 18 counts in Bladen Co. child porn case

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man is facing 18 charges after a child pornography investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Keith Wright, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“This investigation began in February 2023 when the State Bureau of Investigation through National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) became aware of potential Child Pornography,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).”

Wright is being held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $900,000 secured bond.

