Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl in 2021 pleads guilty

Sean Boston
Sean Boston(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 29.

According to District Attorney Ben David’s office, 31-year-old Sean Boston entered the guilty plea after the jury was picked. The office says that evidence would indicate he sexually assaulted the teenager in his home in the summer of 2021 while her mother was at work.

Boston was sentenced to six to 12 years and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release.

