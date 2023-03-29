Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four people have been charged in connection to a January murder in Bladen County.

Daniel Gene Autry, James Todd Harrelson, Jessica Lynne Sloan and Tanner Scott Harrelson have been charged in the murder of Jerry Edward Martin of Bladenboro.

The charges were served on Tuesday, March 28. They’re being held at the county jail with no bond set.

Martin was found deceased in his home on Jan. 23, and an autopsy concluded that a gunshot wound resulted in his death.

Autry, 35, of Elizabethtown, was charged with first-degree murder, discharge a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sloan, 35, of Bladenboro, was charged with first-degree murder, discharge a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

James Harrelson, 30, of Bladenboro, was charged with first-degree murder, discharge a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tanner Harrelson, 21, of Bladenboro, was charged with first-degree murder, discharge a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica Sloan (bottom right) (Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.