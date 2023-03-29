First Alert Forecast: brief cool spell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with brisk northerly breezes. Despite sunshine, temperatures ought to only manage the lower and middle 60s for highs Wednesday. Wednesday night will feature clear, crisp 40s for most of the Cape Fear Region; some isolated outlying spots may manage to muster the frosty 30s. In the coming days, temperatures will rebound.

Wilmington officially picked up 0.09 inches of rain after a few gusty showers visited the Cape Fear Region Tuesday night. The March total for the Port City is now 2.67 inches and, with 0% rain chances in your First Alert Forecast through Friday, it is likely to rest there. Saturday, April 1 carries the next chance for a shower or storm - for now: 40 to 50% - with the approach of a blustery cold front.

See details in your seven-day forecast:

Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast to look deeper into the new month.

