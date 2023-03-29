Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

District leaders outline ideas for improving low-performing schools

New Hanover County Schools administrators have identified three proposals for improving low...
New Hanover County Schools administrators have identified three proposals for improving low performing schools in the district.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Six months after the department of public instruction ranked more than a dozen New Hanover schools as low-performing, school leaders say they may have some solutions.

In September, 13 schools in New Hanover County were given a grade of D or F by the Department of Public Instruction based on their academic performance and growth. Since then, administrators have explored ways of improving those scores.

“These are some proposals that we would love to do, but we really know that those are some of the things that work when you’re talking about improving some of our low-performing schools,” said Chief Academic Officer Patrice Faison.

Administrators brought three proposals to the school board legislative committee as ways of improving those schools. They included:

  • Individualized training for teachers. The training would take one to two weeks and would be created to best address the needs of each school. The district would compensate teachers for their time spent in the training.
  • Specialized tutoring for students. The district would identify tutors for certain grades that would work with students on gaps they’re experiencing. The tutors would work with small groups of students multiple days a week.
  • Mentorship for principals. The district would find and pay principals across the state who have been successful in improving low-performing schools to mentor principals in New Hanover County’s schools.

Now, it comes down to funding: the district will need support in Raleigh to make those ideas happen. Faison said she hopes to pitch it as a pilot program that could be used to improve schools across the state.

“If we can do it here if we can show what can be done here, this is something that we can mirror across our state,” Faison said. “So that’s the next step is trying to get in front of the right people to say this is something we would like to pilot and try.”

Above all, Faison said she wants to make sure students at all New Hanover schools have the opportunity to succeed, and that’s why programs like this are a top priority.

“By doing these things, it’s like we never, never give up,” she said. “We’re going to always look at what can we do to make sure that every student gets what they need.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation

Latest News

Spring Litter Sweep (Source: NCDOT)
NCDOT looking for volunteers for Spring Litter Sweep
Cape Fear Chorale in 2022 at Winter Park Baptist Church
Cape Fear Chorale to perform 25th anniversary concert
A doppler radar once partially blocked by trees is now operating at near-peak performance.
Cleared lot of trees near Shallotte radar allows for better scans
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
Sports wagering gets full OK from North Carolina House, heads to Senate