‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘The Flash’ actor to make appearance at Wilmington Geek Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday’s Wilmington Geek Expo will feature comic books, cosplayers, games and actors. One special guest of the expo who is familiar with the Port City is actor John Wesley Shipp.

Shipp has appeared in many television series and movies but is best known for the series, Dawson’s Creek, which was filmed in Wilmington.

Although he starred in Dawson’s Creek, Shipp is also well known for his role in the sci-fi show, The Flash. During the expo, Shipp will be meeting with fans, answering questions and also taking pictures.

WECT’s Daniella Hankey spoke with Shipp to learn more about the expo and why Shipp decided to attend this year.

If you are interested in the expo, it will be Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Tickets are $14 for the Silver Membership Early Bird and $20 for VIP Membership Early Bird which allows you to access the expo early and can be purchased here. Children 10 and under are free.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.