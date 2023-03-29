Dark Horse Studios to host career day for NHC students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has announced that it will host over 40 seventh-grade students from New Hanover County for a film-focused career day on April 5.

In collaboration with the N.C. Department of Commerce, the students will gather at Dark Horse’s main campus to learn more about the filmmaking process.

“Professionals heading departments from makeup to stunts to special effects will discuss and offer hands-on experiences that showcase their job duties and role in the overall production process,” stated the studio in their announcement.

