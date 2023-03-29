Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus County Schools to host career fair Saturday

Columbus County Schools has announced a career fair to be held on Saturday, April 1, at the...
Columbus County Schools has announced a career fair to be held on Saturday, April 1, at the Whiteville District Office.(Columbus County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced a career fair to be held on Saturday, April 1 at the Whiteville District Office.

According to the announcement, persons holding a GED, High School Diploma, Associate’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree or above are encouraged to attend the event. Contracts may be offered on-site, and $5000 signing bonuses are available for some positions.

The office is located at 2586 James B. White Hwy N in Whiteville.

For more information, please contact Latoya Green at (910) 642-5168 or lgreen@columbus.k12.nc.us.

Columbus County Schools career fair on April 1.
Columbus County Schools career fair on April 1.(Columbus County Schools)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

Town of Burgaw to host clean-up community event for Earth Day
The building will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New NHC Government Center Complex to open Monday
The grand opening event will take place at 2 p.m. at WPD Headquarters, located at 615 Bess St.
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center
"WPD wants to proudly display these items and tell the history of our agency and our service to...
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center