Columbus County Schools to host career fair Saturday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced a career fair to be held on Saturday, April 1 at the Whiteville District Office.

According to the announcement, persons holding a GED, High School Diploma, Associate’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree or above are encouraged to attend the event. Contracts may be offered on-site, and $5000 signing bonuses are available for some positions.

The office is located at 2586 James B. White Hwy N in Whiteville.

For more information, please contact Latoya Green at (910) 642-5168 or lgreen@columbus.k12.nc.us.

Columbus County Schools career fair on April 1. (Columbus County Schools)

