Cleared lot of trees near Shallotte radar allows for better scans

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A doppler radar once partially blocked by trees is now operating at near-peak performance.

“The radar presentation has proved improved dramatically,” said Steven Pfaff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Before this past October, there would have been a big void of information at the lowest scans but now we’re getting data where we didn’t have it.”

This comes just in time for spring as Pfaff says meteorologists expect several thunderstorms throughout the next few months. Monday’s severe weather and tornado warning is an example and a scary reminder of the tornado that ripped through Brunswick County in 2021.

That tornado there in Brunswick County [had just incredible evolution,” said Pfaff. “It went from a weak rotation to an incredibly intense rotation within one or two radar scans.”

Monday’s storm was determined to not be by a tornado, though it left some wondering how the KLTX doppler radar has changed in the past couple of years. At that point, tall trees were blocking a portion of the radar’s view to the south, as seen in the scans below that were taken in March 2021.

When these scans were taken in March 2021, the lower scans were partially blocked by tall trees, resulting in missing slices of data. (WECT)

In October, the property owner across the street from the radar cleared a plot of land, giving the beam a clearer view of the lower levels of the atmosphere. That’s allowed for a noticeable difference when you look at Monday’s scans.

On Monday, scans taken by the KLTX doppler radar showed a clear difference compared to those taken two years ago. (WECT)

Though the National Weather Service is happy to get more accurate scans, that data can only do so much. At the end of the day, it’s up to people at home to stay safe.

“Some counties have reverse 911 [which] I would encourage people to sign up for,” said Pfaff. “That’s just another way of being in the loop of getting weather information. Don’t just rely on one source. Because when it comes to tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, it’s a matter of minutes to prepare.”

You can also sign up for alerts on the WECT First Alert Weather App. You can find directions on how to do so here.

The refitting done in January was part of regular maintenance. That gave the National Weather Service more time to weigh its options as they decide whether to move the radar entirely.

