Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 robbery suspects fall through ceiling

Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin. (Source: WISN/GLENDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: The expletives used by the police have been bleeped.

GLENDALE, Wis. (WISN) - Two masked robbery suspects tried to rob their old workplace, police said, but when police closed in, the intruders climbed into the ceiling - only to fall to the ground in a moment caught on camera.

“They’re going back into the kitchen. There’s two of them with masks on, puffy hooded winter jackets. They’re going back into the kitchen,” an officer is seen on bodycam saying.

Police were called to the Bayshore Qdoba on March 14.

A surveillance video shows two suspects forcing a worker into a bathroom as they attempt to rob their former place of employment, police said.

With officers closing in, the pair decided to climb into the ceiling, investigators said.

A video angle shows the moment the ceiling panels gave way and both suspects fell to the ground.

While trying to track them down, officers in the dining area came up with a plan.

“Hey, if they’re above that (expletive) vent hood, can we pop open a (expletive) one of those ceiling tiles with the broom and (expletive) shoot a pepper ball up there? Just got to be quick about it,” one officer says.

Police said an officer eventually spotted some movement in a nearby dumpster, and the two began following police commands.

“Walk towards me slow with your hands up, alright?” the officer said. “Glendale Police Department. We want everyone to go home safe tonight, OK? Just walk toward me slowly. Okay, keep your hands where we can see them.”

Police said they arrested two people that night, 18-year-old Marqavion Williams and a 16-year-old girl.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

Masonboro Island
Mass casualty exercise scheduled for Masonboro Island area
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise
Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant to test sirens on April 12
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
A man holding an umbrella stands in front of a Jewish restaurant that Greek officials believe...
Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site