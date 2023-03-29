Cape Fear Chorale to perform 25th anniversary concert

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Chorale will perform a concert in celebration of its 25th anniversary on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m.

The 80-member chorale group will give the free performance at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium.

The concert will be directed by Aaron Peisner and include works by Mozart, Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Undine S. Moore and others.

Former director Jerry Cribbs will be given the title of Conductor Emeritus, and the winner of the Jerry Cribbs Scholarship for vocal musicians and educators will be announced.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.