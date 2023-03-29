Brunswick Nuclear Plant to test sirens on April 12

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Nuclear Plant’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

As part of the quarterly testing, the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound for five to 30 seconds on April 12. To ensure they are functioning properly, some sirens may be tested more than once.

Testing is being performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

“Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages,” a news release from Duke Energy Progress states. “If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.”

