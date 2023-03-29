Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Nuclear Plant to test sirens on April 12

Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Nuclear Plant’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

As part of the quarterly testing, the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound for five to 30 seconds on April 12. To ensure they are functioning properly, some sirens may be tested more than once.

Testing is being performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

“Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages,” a news release from Duke Energy Progress states. “If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

Masonboro Island
Mass casualty exercise scheduled for Masonboro Island area
Orton is conducting a series of controlled burns to maintain the longleaf pine habitat.
See smoke? Orton to conduct controlled burn today
The grand opening event will take place at 2 p.m. at WPD Headquarters, located at 615 Bess St.
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center
"WPD wants to proudly display these items and tell the history of our agency and our service to...
WPD to celebrate grand opening of museum, education center