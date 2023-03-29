Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of real estate scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media on Wednesday, March 29 warning of a real estate scam that was reported by a community member.

“The renter stated the scammer went so far as to send someone to take photos and appear to do other things that would be typical of a home that was going up for sale. When the renter contacted the home owner, he was told the house was NOT for sale and he knew nothing about it. The end game for scammers putting properties up for sale fictitiously is to try and con the victim into sending money for down payments and other fees associated with buying a home,” the BCSO said in the post.

The sheriff’s office reccomends exercising caution when looking at property listings, especially ones that are for sale by owner on social media websites. Officials also say to avoid sending money, gift cards or personal information to anyone who isn’t the verified property owner.

You can find the owner of any property by searching on the Brunswick County tax website or Register of Deeds website.

“Asking the owner for a photo identification can also ensure it matches the public record. If the purported owner will not identify them self, or they get angry or rude with you for your due diligence efforts, this is a red flag that a scam may be in the making,” the BCSO said.

