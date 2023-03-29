Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Elections Director named president of NC Association of Directors of Elections

Sara LaVere, director of elections for Brunswick County
Sara LaVere, director of elections for Brunswick County(Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Director of Elections Sara LaVere was sworn in as president of the NC Association of Directors of Elections on Monday, March 26.

The swearing-in took place at the organization’s conference in New Bern.

“I am honored to serve as president of NCADE and look forward to working with my fellow members to ensure that all North Carolina voters have access to fair and secure elections,” said LaVere in an announcement from the county. “As we continue to navigate the challenges of the current political landscape, I am committed to upholding the integrity of our democratic process and promoting transparency and accountability in all aspects of election administration.”

LaVere has served as treasurer for the organization for three years and will lead its efforts to promote professional election administration in her new role.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Daniel Autry (top left) James Harrelson (top right) Tanner Harrelson (bottom left) Jessica...
Four charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation

Latest News

Spring Litter Sweep (Source: NCDOT)
NCDOT looking for volunteers for Spring Litter Sweep
Cape Fear Chorale in 2022 at Winter Park Baptist Church
Cape Fear Chorale to perform 25th anniversary concert
A doppler radar once partially blocked by trees is now operating at near-peak performance.
Cleared lot of trees near Shallotte radar allows for better scans
New Hanover County Schools administrators have identified three proposals for improving low...
District leaders outline ideas for improving low-performing schools
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
Sports wagering gets full OK from North Carolina House, heads to Senate