Brunswick Co. Elections Director named president of NC Association of Directors of Elections

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Director of Elections Sara LaVere was sworn in as president of the NC Association of Directors of Elections on Monday, March 26.

The swearing-in took place at the organization’s conference in New Bern.

“I am honored to serve as president of NCADE and look forward to working with my fellow members to ensure that all North Carolina voters have access to fair and secure elections,” said LaVere in an announcement from the county. “As we continue to navigate the challenges of the current political landscape, I am committed to upholding the integrity of our democratic process and promoting transparency and accountability in all aspects of election administration.”

LaVere has served as treasurer for the organization for three years and will lead its efforts to promote professional election administration in her new role.

