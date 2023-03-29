Senior Connect
Bill prohibiting abortion after conception filed in NC House

Abortion Battle (gfx)
Abortion Battle (gfx)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three Republican members of the North Carolina House of Representatives filled a bill Wednesday that they say is aimed at protecting the sanctity of human life.

Representative Keith Kidwell who represents Beaufort County joined representatives Ben Moss and Ed Goodwin to file house bill 533. If passed the bill, which is called the Human Life Protection Act of 2023, would prohibit abortion after conception except in cases where it is necessary to preserve the mother’s life.

The bill was filed with the House Principal Clerk’s office on Wednesday and is scheduled to be read on the House floor on Thursday before being assigned to any required committees for consideration.

