Bellamy Mansion Museum to host neighborhood yard sale this Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum is set to host its annual neighborhood yard sale on Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to noon.

“We have a variety of items from costume jewelry, Tiffany ear rings, vintage clothing, bed frames, furniture, home décor, frames, any many more. All items will be priced to go!” said the mansion in an announcement.

The proceeds will go to the Bellamy Mansion gardeners and their beautification efforts. If weather causes issues, the event will be delayed to April 8.

