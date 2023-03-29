Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bellamy Mansion Museum to host neighborhood yard sale this Saturday

Bellamy Mansion
Bellamy Mansion(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum is set to host its annual neighborhood yard sale on Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to noon.

“We have a variety of items from costume jewelry, Tiffany ear rings, vintage clothing, bed frames, furniture, home décor, frames, any many more. All items will be priced to go!” said the mansion in an announcement.

The proceeds will go to the Bellamy Mansion gardeners and their beautification efforts. If weather causes issues, the event will be delayed to April 8.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

Dark Horse Studios
Dark Horse Studios to host career day for NHC students
Town of Burgaw to host clean-up community event for Earth Day
The building will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New NHC Government Center Complex to open Monday
Columbus County Schools has announced a career fair to be held on Saturday, April 1, at the...
Columbus County Schools to host career fair Saturday